PA Images enters new strategic partnership with dpa - Press Association

PA Images enters new strategic partnership with dpa

(German chancellor Angela Merkel talks to US president Barack Obama at the G7 Summit in 2015. Picture by Michael Kappeler DPA/Distributed by PA Images.)

PA Images, home to the prestigious picture collection from the UK’s national news agency, has entered into a strategic partnership with German news agency, dpa (Deutsche Presse-Agentur).

The partnership – which came into effect in December – sees defining moments captured by the British and German news agencies, both at home and abroad, reach new international audiences as PA Images and dpa extend the breadth of content distributed through one another’s digital platforms.

PA Images will represent dpa in the UK and Ireland, allowing its customers to access an increased range of news, sports and entertainment imagery from Germany, and from dpa’s international bureaus in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to dpa’s live photography wire, PA Images’ customers will also have access to over 1.5 million images in dpa’s back catalogue via www.paimages.co.uk.

Similarly, dpa’s customers in Germany, and on their international subscription services, will be able to choose from an expanded PA Images portfolio on www.dpa.com. The PA Images collection will feature comprehensive coverage of events and faces from the corridors of power, red carpet and sporting arenas distributed daily through PA’s wire service. In addition, dpa customers will have greater access to PA Image’s vast and unrivalled collection of royal photography, charting over a century’s worth of images of the British royal family, from Queen Victoria to Princess Charlotte.

Content feeds into both PA Images’ and dpa’s digital platforms have been automated to make sure the wider range of images reach customers around the world in timely manner.

Stephen Munday, Managing Director of PA Images, said:

“Our aim at PA Images is to enrich our portfolio with unique viewpoints from around the world, by working with a range of national experts with sharp local perspectives. As such, I am delighted to extend our working relationship with dpa, as we continue to grow our international content network. The greater access to both our portfolios will present customers with pictures previously unseen in both our markets, giving greater visibility to the high quality work we create every day.”

Peter Kropsch, Chief Executive Officer of dpa, said:

“Few countries in Europe will generate more interesting news than the United Kingdom in the next few years. We are happy to have such a great and reliable partner in PA Images. In return, we can offer the best pictures from Germany – particularly with the upcoming elections in 2017. The cooperation of these two news agencies makes us better and even more independent.”

