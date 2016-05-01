Louise Irwin named Group Legal Counsel at PA Group

PA Group names Louise Irwin Group Legal Counsel

Louise Irwin has been appointed Group General Counsel and Company Secretary at PA Group, the parent company of the Press Association (PA) – the UK’s leading multimedia news agency.

Louise will provide legal, contractual and commercial advice to all parts of the PA Group – a portfolio of specialist media companies spanning news & information, branded content, broadcast & video streaming services and content marketing.

Reporting to PA Group Chief Executive Clive Marshall, Louise will have a central role in the company’s ongoing strategy to diversify its business portfolio. Her responsibilities will include providing strategic counsel on new investments and acquisitions, as well as safeguarding regulatory and corporate compliance across the Group.

In addition to leading the company’s legal department, Louise will join the PA Group board as Company Secretary.

An expert in commercial and intellectual property law, Louise joined PA Group as Legal Counsel in 2013, advising both the commercial and editorial sides of the company on a range of issues. She handled the acquisition of PMA Media Training in 2013, in a deal which consolidated PA Training as one of Europe’s leading providers of short courses across journalism, digital and media skills. Louise has also been instrumental to the expansion of PA Group’s racing and betting business, managing complex negotiations around the collection and distribution of racing data. On the editorial side, she negotiated the agreement allowing the news agency to film in court, in partnership with other broadcasters, and routinely provides guidance on matters relating to the use of social media, photography and video. Louise joined PA

Group from the Surrey-based, professional services business Wolters Kluwer, where she provided legal counsel across their publishing, software, fee protection insurance and consultancy services departments.

Clive Marshall, Chief Executive, PA Group, said:

“Louise has demonstrated time and again her ability to adapt to the changing demands of our business, and the evolving sectors that PA Group operates in. Her promotion to PA senior counsel is well deserved and I look forward to working with Louise as we continue to diversify our business.

Louise Irwin, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, PA Group, said:

“In almost five years since I joined PA Group, the business has undergone tremendous change – launching new digital products and expanding the portfolio to serve an increasingly diverse range of customers. Ours is a truly dynamic business and I look forward to working with all parts of PA Group to capitalise on the exciting opportunities presented by our rapidly changing industry.”

Louise’s appointment follows the departure of Stephen Godsell who joined the Guardian Media Group in August 2017.

