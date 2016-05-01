Globelynx expands its senior team with former Sky News exec Andy Gales

Globelynx appoints Andy Gales as Head of Partnerships as it continues to expand its global broadcasting network

The former Sky News executive will build new relationships with broadcasters and expert commentators around the world

Globelynx is part of PA Group – the parent company of the Press Association, the national news agency for the UK and Ireland

London, 29 June 2017: Globelynx, Europe’s leading supplier of broadcast interviews to the world’s news channels, has hired Andy Gales, formerly Deputy Head of International News at Sky News, to grow the number of opportunities for expert commentators to broadcast live from homes, offices or events.

Part of the PA Group, Globelynx provides remotely monitored camera systems for clients including universities, financial institutions and corporations to connect with TV news organisations. The business currently provides live links to BBC News, Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox News, Deutsche Welle, CCTV, France 24, Sky News and more.

As Head of Partnerships, Andy is responsible for the strategic growth of the Globelynx’s broadcasting network, working to increase the number of news brands taking up Globelynx’s range of services. He will also act as the editorial lead within Globelynx, identifying interview opportunities for the business’ roster of expert commentators in response to the news agenda, and enabling existing camera owners to optimise the use of their units. Developing the business’s digital and social media strategies will also fall within Andy’s remit.

Andy is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years of editorial experience in print, TV and digital news. He held several senior editorial roles at Sky News between 1999 and 2015, including Deputy Head of International News, Digital Content Commissioning Editor, and International Planning Editor. He was most recently a Digital Media Consultant, working with clients including the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) and Turkey’s TRT World to improve their brand awareness, profile and reach.

Andy takes up the role with immediate effect, based in Globelynx’s London office and reporting to Managing Director John Holliday.

John Holliday said:

“I’m delighted that Andy has decided to join our talented team, as we aggressively grow this fantastic business globally. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will help us to review and refresh our offering for new and existing broadcasters and clients.”

Andy Gales said:

“I’m excited to be joining Globelynx at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth plan. There is real opportunity to capitalise on the growing demand for cost-effective, expert analysis within news organisations and I’m confident we can rise to that challenge and be recognised as the home for experts.”

Globelynx joined PA Group in 2011; the business has since established over 100 cameras and internet protocol connections which facilitate over 400 live interviews each month for broadcasters around the world. Globelynx continues to grow its global footprint, entering Australia, China, Singapore and the US for the first time in 2016.

