StreamAMG up for two prizes at the Football Business Awards

StreamAMG in the running for two prizes at the 2017 Football Business Awards

PA Group’s video streaming business StreamAMG has been shortlisted in two categories at the upcoming 2017 Football Business Awards.

Now in their 6th year, the Football Business Awards recognise the contribution of clubs and external service providers working behind the scenes in support of the beautiful game.

StreamAMG are in the running to be named ‘Best Business Serving Football’, with their live streaming platform also up for ‘Best Use of Technology in Football’.

The business works with football clubs and other leading brands to deliver video services to international audiences. StreamAMG currently works with 29 clubs across the various football leagues to create proprietary branded video channels from which they can live stream matches, and provide other live and on-demand content such as pre-season press conferences and exclusive interviews. These channels include RamsTV, Qpr+, LUTV, Fulham TV, and more, all of which are supported by StreamAMG’s Cloud Matrix product.

StreamAMG supports up to 7000 live events in sports per year via its customers’ branded channels. As well as bringing high quality content to sports fans, the business works with clubs to monetise their video content. Football clubs, for instance, benefit from a single sign-in payment system which is linked to merchandise sales to supplement revenue from membership schemes.

The Football Business Awards will take place on 2 November in London. Best of luck to the entire team at StreamAMG.