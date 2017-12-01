Pete Clifton to join industry leaders at Digital Media Strategies - Press Association

Pete Clifton to join industry leaders at Digital Media Strategies

Taking place on March 8-9 in London, PA’s Editor-in-Chief Pete Clifton will join delegates from across the European media industry at the Digital Media Strategies conference.

Pete will deliver a speech to over 200 delegates detailing how PA is harnessing the power of AI to help support local and regional output through its automated news service RADAR (Reporters and Data and Robots). He joins a line-up of industry heavyweights that includes the CEOs of Future, Haymarket and Time Out as they all focus on the key strategic challenges behind developing a profitable and sustainable media business in a digital world.