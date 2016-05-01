Paul Jones honoured for his outstanding contribution to journalism training - Press Association

Paul Jones honoured for his outstanding contribution to journalism training

Paul Jones, head of diploma training at PA Training, was honoured with the Chairman’s Award at the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) annual awards ceremony on 24 November.

Paul was recognised for his outstanding contribution to journalism training and education.

Presenting the award, NCTJ chairman Kim Fletcher praised Paul as “a very special person who is a first-class trainer who has made an enormous contribution to journalism training over many years.”