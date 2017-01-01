PA’s Niall Carson wins at the Press Photographer of the Year awards - Press Association

PA’s Niall Carson wins at the Press Photographer of the Year awards

PA photographer Niall Carson was honoured at 38th annual Press Photographer of the Year Awards this weekend.

Locking Horn’s – his picture of fallow deer clashing antlers during rutting season in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – took third place in the ‘Nature & Environment’ category. The image was also featured on the front page of Saturday’s Irish Examiner.

The awards, which are open to members of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland, celebrate the very best of Irish press photography. This year over 2,000 images were entered by 103 photographers from around the country. Awards were presented across nine categories: News, Daily Life & People, Nature & the Environment, Politics, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Portrait, Art & Entertainment and Reportage.