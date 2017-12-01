Editor-in-Chief, Pete Clifton hosts webinar to discuss PA's new services - Press Association

Editor-in-Chief, Pete Clifton hosts webinar to discuss PA’s new services

PA’s Editor-in-Chief, Pete Clifton recently hosted a webinar titled “PA: Helping publishers and journalists engage audiences and monetise content”.

In the webinar Pete discusses PA’s new services across words, pictures, videos, graphics and social media and how these new offerings help in organisation’s quest for compelling content. Joined by Alan Marshall, Head of Content and Business Services for a Q&A session towards the end of the presentation, they explain more about how these services can be integrated into a variety of different platforms.

In addition, Pete discusses the new hyper-local articles generated through a collaborative effort between humans and robots, RADAR.

To watch the recording of the webinar and find out more: http://go.pressassociation.com/webinarblog