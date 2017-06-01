PA photographers shortlisted in the News Media Association’s Royal Photography Competition - Press Association

Pictures by PA photographers Andrew Matthews and Dominic Lipinski have taken two of three places in the shortlist for Agency Rota Photo of the Year, in an annual competition organised by the News Media Association (NMA).

The shortlist for the NMA’s Royal Rota photography competition was published after thousands of votes were cast during June in a public poll to find the best royal photography in the news media industry.

Andrew’s picture of the Prince of Wales pulling a Christmas cracker at the Leckhampton Court Hospice (above), and Dominic’s photo of the Queen looking disapprovingly at the rain ahead of her 90th birthday celebrations (below), were voted among the best of the agency offerings.