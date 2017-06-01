PA photographers shortlisted in the News Media Association’s Royal Photography Competition - Press Association

Company Blog: PA photographers shortlisted in the News Media Association’s Royal Photography Competition
The shortlist for the NMA’s Royal Rota photography competition was published after thousands of votes were cast during June in a public poll to find the best royal photography in the news media industry.
Andrew’s picture of the Prince of Wales pulling a Christmas cracker at the Leckhampton Court Hospice (above), and Dominic’s photo of the Queen looking disapprovingly at the rain ahead of her 90th birthday celebrations (below), were voted among the best of the agency offerings.
Winners will be decided in the coming weeks by a judging panel comprising Lynne Anderson, NMA deputy chief executive; Dr Michael Pritchard, Royal Photographic Society director-general; Paul Jarrett, photographer and Wire Photo Agencies secretary; Nigel Atherton, Time Inc group editor; and Chris Eades, British Press Photographers’ Association chairman.