PA partners with JCDecaux to provide business and financial updates to London’s commuters

PA is collaborating with outdoor advertising company JCDecaux to bring business-focussed editorial to London’s commuters, using JCDecaux’s network of digital screens.

Available from 7 April, ‘City Channel’ features the latest business and financial news curated by PA. Additional content includes live financial data (currencies, government bonds & precious metals) from Bloomberg, as well as weather updates.

The new channel will be visible on weekdays across screens in London Blackfriars, London Cannon Street, City Thameslink, London Fenchurch Street, London Liverpool Street, London Bridge and London Waterloo stations.

In 2016, PA worked with JCDecaux to bring live updates from the Rio Olympics and the European Championships in France to commuters across the UK.

Pete Clifton said, Editor-in-Chief at PA, said: “Business and financial developments will continue to dominate the news agenda as the UK and Europe navigate this period of political and economic flux. Commuters have a real appetite for live updates, as we saw from our work with JCDecaux around the Olympic Games and European Championships. This new collaboration will give professionals and the wider public a head start on the day with timely and accurate headlines as they move through London.”

Chris Collins, Managing Director – Rail at JCDecaux said: “‘City Channel’ is part of our strategy to provide the right content at the right time for audiences – keeping people working in the city up-to-speed with the latest business news during their commute, as well as providing a relevant editorial environment for our advertising partners.”

‘City Channel’ content is brought to screens through JCDecaux Dynamic’s digital expertise, using the SmartContent platform.