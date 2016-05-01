PA Editor-in-Chief helps uncover excellence in online media output - Press Association

PA Editor-in-Chief helps uncover excellence in online media output

Pete Clifton, PA’s Editor-in-Chief, will join the judging panel for the second year running at The Drum Online Media Awards 2017.

In a constantly evolving media landscape, the awards identify the smartest, boldest, and most original purveyors of news and views from around the world. From politics to sport, finance to film, the aim of the awards is to find the best application of talent and technology online. Details of award-winning work from previous years can be found here.

Pete joins a number of respected figures from across the media industry including Channel 4 News Anchor, Jon Snow; Huffington Post UK Editor, Stephen Hull; and Ian Burrell, a columnist at The Drum and former Media Editor at The Independent.

The Drum Online Media Awards are now in their seventh year, with 2017’s entries expected to be bigger and better than ever before. The deadline to receive submissions is 24th February – to register to find out more, visit the Awards website.