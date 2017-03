Company Blog: PA photographer shortlisted in the Scottish Press Awards

Congratulations to PA staff photographer Jane Barlow who is among the final five in the running to be named ‘News Photographer of the Year’ at Scotland’s foremost industry awards.The Scottish Press Awards were established by the Scottish Newspaper Society (SNS) to showcase the nation’s best journalistic talent. The full shortlist can be seen here and winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on 11 May.

See the portfolio that earned Jane her nomination below.

A Syrian child refugee plays with his ball in a settlement camp in Koura, near Tripoli (05.12.16)