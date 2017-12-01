* Press Association wins top Royal photography award

Company Blog: Jane Barlow named Royal Photographer of the Year by the Picture Editors’ Guild

Posted at 11:51h in Company Blog by Harriet Otoo

PA staff photographer Jane Barlow was named ‘Royal Photographer of the Year’ at the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards in London on Monday 12 March.

Her winning portfolio beat off strong competition from seasoned Royals specialists Chris Jackson, Jason Dawson and Samir Hussein.

The UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards recognise outstanding photography from the world of news, royalty, sport, business, fashion and entertainment. Presenting the awards on the night was George Osborne, Editor of the Evening Standard.

PA’s Aaron Chown was highly commended in the ‘Young Photographer’ category while Stefan Rousseau received a commendation for his News photography.

Paul Jarrett, Secretary of the Wire Photo Association and Chair of the judges said, “2017 produced some of the most diverse and truly extraordinary images’’.

See the rest of Jane’s winning entry below and the full list of winners from the night here.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Stirling Castle, as she marked 70 years since being appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, takes the salute during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on the first day of their three-day tour of Germany.

Prince George holding the hand of his father, the Duke of Cambridge, as he arrives at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport with the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte for the start of their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

Tags:
, , ,


GET IN TOUCH

  • By submitting this form you are agreeing to our privacy policy

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.