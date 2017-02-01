Four PA photographers shortlisted in the Society of Editors National Press Awards - Press Association

Four PA photographers shortlisted in the Society of Editors National Press Awards

Four PA photographers – Dominic Lipinski, Mike Egerton, Martin Rickett and Stefan Rousseau – have been shortlisted for top photography prizes in the Society of Editors National Press Awards which celebrate the best in UK journalism. The full set of shortlists is available on the Society of Editors’ website and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel on 14 March 2017.

Dominic and Stefan are up for ‘Photographer of the Year’ while Martin and Mike join the shortlist for ‘Sports Photographer of the Year’. Below, they tell the stories behind their shortlisted pictures.

Dominic Lipinski (@domlipinski)

“I think that my photos show a set of strong news and feature images produced from a variety of different situations. The picture of Queen Elizabeth II looking out of the window of Buckingham Palace was a completely unexpected moment at a big set-piece event where the day was filled with pre-planned pictures. It shows a different side to the monarch as she looks disapprovingly out at the rain – in exactly the same way in which we all do. Boris Johnson appearing to shelter behind an unusually tall policeman in the media scrum as he left his London home… was an unusual and humorous moment on a day where Mr Johnson announced that he would not be standing as Prime Minister in the wake of the Brexit vote. Finally, the photo of runners in the London Marathon passing the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich is a feature picture which illustrates a well-covered annual event in a new way, and was used prominently by number of national papers and online the following day.”

Stefan Rousseau (@StefanRousseau)

“My pictures hopefully tell the story of Brexit and the EU referendum result in a revealing and humorous way – from the beginning of the campaign to the day of victories and resignations.”

Mike Egerton (@MikeEgerton_PA)

“I feel my entry sums up all the raw emotion that sport can bring. It shows the relief and joy in Mo Farrah’s face as he becomes the first Briton to win back-to-back double Olympic Gold medals. The Brownlee brothers became the first ever siblings to win Gold and Silver in an olympic event and I feel I have captured this moment as the brothers embrace as they collapse on the finish line. The National Hunt jockey being thrown from his horse captures the power and speed of this dangerous sport.”

Martin Rickett