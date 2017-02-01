Four PA photographers shortlisted in the Society of Editors National Press Awards - Press Association

Company Blog: Four PA photographers shortlisted in the Society of Editors National Press Awards
Four PA photographers – Dominic Lipinski, Mike Egerton, Martin Rickett and Stefan Rousseau – have been shortlisted for top photography prizes in the Society of Editors National Press Awards which celebrate the best in UK journalism. The full set of shortlists is available on the Society of Editors’ website and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel on 14 March 2017.
Dominic and Stefan are up for ‘Photographer of the Year’ while Martin and Mike join the shortlist for ‘Sports Photographer of the Year’. Below, they tell the stories behind their shortlisted pictures.
Dominic Lipinski (@domlipinski)
“I think that my photos show a set of strong news and feature images produced from a variety of different situations.
The picture of Queen Elizabeth II looking out of the window of Buckingham Palace was a completely unexpected moment at a big set-piece event where the day was filled with pre-planned pictures. It shows a different side to the monarch as she looks disapprovingly out at the rain – in exactly the same way in which we all do.
Boris Johnson appearing to shelter behind an unusually tall policeman in the media scrum as he left his London home… was an unusual and humorous moment on a day where Mr Johnson announced that he would not be standing as Prime Minister in the wake of the Brexit vote.
Finally, the photo of runners in the London Marathon passing the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich is a feature picture which illustrates a well-covered annual event in a new way, and was used prominently by number of national papers and online the following day.”
Stefan Rousseau (@StefanRousseau)
“My pictures hopefully tell the story of Brexit and the EU referendum result in a revealing and humorous way – from the beginning of the campaign to the day of victories and resignations.”
Mike Egerton (@MikeEgerton_PA)
“I feel my entry sums up all the raw emotion that sport can bring.
It shows the relief and joy in Mo Farrah’s face as he becomes the first Briton to win back-to-back double Olympic Gold medals.
The Brownlee brothers became the first ever siblings to win Gold and Silver in an olympic event and I feel I have captured this moment as the brothers embrace as they collapse on the finish line.
The National Hunt jockey being thrown from his horse captures the power and speed of this dangerous sport.”
Martin Rickett
“As a sport photographer, I’m always trying to show the true spirit of the sport I happen to be covering that day, whether it is the passion, artistry and skill of footballer, or the tenacity, determination and athleticism of track and field athletes.
Mo Farah. With positions at the Olympics being very limited, I was in my place 6 hours before the 10,000m final was due to start to ensure I had the best possible angle, and even then there was a good chance a TV camera or a wayward judge could ruin my view should he win. With a fall early in the race, the pressure was on Mo. I think this picture really shows the relief, joy and determination of Mo Farah in retaining his Olympic 10,000m title and his first Gold medal of the Rio Olympics.
The Scorpion Goal. Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a late substitute against Sunderland, but the mark he left on the game was breathtaking. A cross came in from the right wing – I was following Mkhitaryan as the ball came into the box, the cross was slightly behind him and I was about to move away from him when he started to dive and I could see something great was about to happen. As he fell, he flicked the ball over his head with his heel and the ball flew into the net. I had to turn to my colleague next to me to confirm he had scored it and it wasn’t an own goal by the Sunderland defender. It’s been a while since we’ve had a goal like that at Old Trafford.
Sergio Aguero Tackle. It was the final minutes of Manchester City v Chelsea; the home team were losing 3-0 and Sergio Aguero was on a run down the left wing. I was shooting a bit of stock of him running as I saw David Luiz come over to make a challenge – he comfortably cleared the ball before Aguero launched himself at the Chelsea defender. I shot a burst of frames; the tackle was so late the ball had left the shot before the 2 players collided, but I knew I had the moment of contact, and the look of aggression on Sergio Aguero’s face makes the picture even better.”