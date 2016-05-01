 Viral Reporter - Press Association

Careers: Viral Reporter

Posted at 09:40h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London or Howden

The Press Association is seeking a reporter to work primarily on its Viral channel, helping deliver innovative, light-hearted and shareable stories targeted at online audiences.

You’ll be obsessed with internet culture, the latest memes and the hottest viral videos. Fast, adaptable and hard-working, you will be happy sourcing, researching and writing your own stories. You will be equally comfortable working on funny viral content, serious news reports or creative features. You’ll also have a wide range of interests, taking in news, technology, science and sport.

The successful candidate will need diverse editorial skills to fulfil the role which includes:

  • Sourcing, researching, verifying and using content from social media as the basis for new stories for the Viral channel. These will include image and video-led articles, as well as curated and aggregated social posts.
  • Regularly generating ideas for and writing original and/or creative features for the News and Sport channels. These may be related to the news or sport agenda, or may be timeless.
  • Writing science and technology-based news stories and features for the Sci-Tech channel.
  • Working with images, including creating galleries, sourcing and editing images.
  • Verifying stories where needed, including content sourced from social media.
  • Contributing to and, when required, leading editorial planning meetings.
  • Communicating with other departments where necessary to ensure editorial processes run as smoothly as possible.

 

You will have a recognised journalism qualification or a proven history of writing successfully for online audiences, preferably with experience working for a media organisation.

The Press Association has built its reputation on delivering fast, accurate and fair editorial services, so attention to detail, high standards, good communication and an ability to organise a complex workload to meet demanding deadlines are essential.

The role will involve working some evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Send CV and covering letter to: Alistair Mason, Editor, Viral Content

Email: alistair.mason@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 5 January 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



