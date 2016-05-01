Viral Reporter - Press Association

Careers: Viral Reporter
Location: London or Howden
The Press Association is seeking a reporter to work primarily on its Viral channel, helping deliver innovative, light-hearted and shareable stories targeted at online audiences.
You’ll be obsessed with internet culture, the latest memes and the hottest viral videos. Fast, adaptable and hard-working, you will be happy sourcing, researching and writing your own stories. You will be equally comfortable working on funny viral content, serious news reports or creative features. You’ll also have a wide range of interests, taking in news, technology, science and sport.
The successful candidate will need diverse editorial skills to fulfil the role which includes:
- Sourcing, researching, verifying and using content from social media as the basis for new stories for the Viral channel. These will include image and video-led articles, as well as curated and aggregated social posts.
- Regularly generating ideas for and writing original and/or creative features for the News and Sport channels. These may be related to the news or sport agenda, or may be timeless.
- Writing science and technology-based news stories and features for the Sci-Tech channel.
- Working with images, including creating galleries, sourcing and editing images.
- Verifying stories where needed, including content sourced from social media.
- Contributing to and, when required, leading editorial planning meetings.
- Communicating with other departments where necessary to ensure editorial processes run as smoothly as possible.
You will have a recognised journalism qualification or a proven history of writing successfully for online audiences, preferably with experience working for a media organisation.
The Press Association has built its reputation on delivering fast, accurate and fair editorial services, so attention to detail, high standards, good communication and an ability to organise a complex workload to meet demanding deadlines are essential.
The role will involve working some evenings, weekends and bank holidays.
Send CV and covering letter to: Alistair Mason, Editor, Viral Content
Email: alistair.mason@pressassociation.com
Closing date: Friday 5 January 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.