Video Production Assistant - Press Association

Video Production Assistant

Location: London

Producing multimedia content for news organisations across the country, Press Association (PA) is the largest newswire in the UK. We have a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic Video Production Assistant to support the video team in our busy newsroom.

Working in PA’s video team, the successful applicant will be responsible for processing incoming footage from the field and assisting with a manner of administrative duties . The role requires someone with strong news judgement, excellent organisation skills and a can-do attitude.

Responsibilities:

Processing incoming footage from our Video Producers and journalists in the field – caption writing, basic video editing and metadata creation

Organising accreditation, relaying important information to the Head and Deputy Head of Video

Ensuring video production equipment is in good working order

Attending video planning meetings

Assisting senior staff with rota maintenance

Production tasks including accreditation requests, risk assessments, press cards, contracts, consent forms, health + safety

Any other ad hoc duties required within the scope of the role

Essential skills, knowledge and experience:

Ability to multitask and communicate effectively

Excellent grammatical skills

Excellent time management

Proactive, reliable and adaptable, you will be highly organised with excellent attention to detail

Able to manage a full and ever-changing workload, you understand the need to prioritise effectively

Excellent understanding of the Press Association’s audience and customers

Able to work both as part of a team and on your own initiative

Strong video news judgement

Diplomatic with excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work across the daily news output and plan ahead

Excellent general office administration skills

Desirable:

Experience of working across high profile news events

Experience of working in a newsroom, preferably in a video department

To apply, please email your CV and covering lett er to Alex Rothwell, Head of Video.

Closing Date: July 21, 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.