Video Producer (maternity cover) - Press Association

Video Producer (maternity cover)

Location: London

We are currently looking for a Video Producer to edit and film informative, exciting video for our customers.

You need to be a digital native with great ideas who understands the kind of content that is widely viewed and shared online. Having the imagination to come up with innovative production treatments to make our video stand out is key, as is knowing how to get video from breaking news stories onto customer sites as quickly as possible.

You will also have good technical skills, with experience with Canon XF205 and C100 cameras and an ability to edit to a high standard using Adobe software. You will also have professional experience with a video content management system. You will also ensure that customer needs are met quickly and efficiently at all times and respond to external queries in the absence of senior staff members.

The successful candidate will be required to work within a seven days a week rota, comprising 40 hours per week across four days, usually between the hours of 7am and 11pm. Please note this role is a fixed term maternity cover position until end of 2017.

Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

alex.rothwell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 20 January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.