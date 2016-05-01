Video Graphics Producer - Press Association

Careers: Video Graphics Producer
Location: London
The Press Association (PA) currently has a vacancy for a Video Graphics Producer to join its Video Department in London. You will be responsible for creating and managing PA’s entire motion graphics output across its video department.
Key Responsibilities:
- Create and manage a series of compelling graphics templates for the PA video team to use quickly and efficiently
- Work alongside PA’s video, data and graphics departments to devise imaginative visual treatments for latest stories across all genres, including news, sport and entertainment
- Produce high quality, engaging graphics-based video packages using existing PA materials or self-created assets, specifically for digital audiences
- Be responsible for maintaining high quality of all motion graphics contained within PA video packages
- Provide regular training for PA’s Video Producers and Graphics team
- Monitor latest trends in motion graphics for digital audiences
- Perform additional filming and editing tasks as required
Key Performance Indicators:
- Use graphics to produce high quality video products to a professional standard, ensuring they are fit for purpose for digital, mobile and social sites
- Maintain editorial accuracy at all times within graphics templates for the PA video wider team
- Constantly research and devise new ideas for compelling animations
- Be equally as comfortable working independently and as part of a team
- Be able to hit strict deadlines at all times
Technical Qualifications:
- Degree or equivalent in video production or animation
- Professional qualification in Adobe Creative Cloud, specialising in After Effects, Premiere, Illustrator and Photoshop
- Experience at working in a similar role within a newsroom or consumer publisher environment
- Excellent knowledge of video players and file formats
Essential skills:
- Advanced, proven animation skills
- Ability to quickly produce high quality, editorially accurate graphics
- Good knowledge of the UK online video industry
- Good news judgement
- Ability to troubleshoot and solve technical issues
Desirable skills:
- Experience with filming on Canon C100/XA205
- 3D software skills
- Interest in emerging video technologies such as VR and 360
- Knowledge of legal matters relating to journalism and broadcast/video
Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all.Please send a CV and covering letter (including links to examples of your work) to Alex Rothwell, Head of Video: alex.rothwell@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 22 January 2017
Salary: DoE
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.