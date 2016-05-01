Video Graphics Producer - Press Association

Video Graphics Producer

Location: London

The Press Association (PA) currently has a vacancy for a Video Graphics Producer to join its Video Department in London. You will be responsible for creating and managing PA’s entire motion graphics output across its video department.

Key Responsibilities:

Create and manage a series of compelling graphics templates for the PA video team to use quickly and efficiently

Work alongside PA’s video, data and graphics departments to devise imaginative visual treatments for latest stories across all genres, including news, sport and entertainment

Produce high quality, engaging graphics-based video packages using existing PA materials or self-created assets, specifically for digital audiences

Be responsible for maintaining high quality of all motion graphics contained within PA video packages

Provide regular training for PA’s Video Producers and Graphics team

Monitor latest trends in motion graphics for digital audiences

Perform additional filming and editing tasks as required

Key Performance Indicators:

Use graphics to produce high quality video products to a professional standard, ensuring they are fit for purpose for digital, mobile and social sites

Maintain editorial accuracy at all times within graphics templates for the PA video wider team

Constantly research and devise new ideas for compelling animations

Be equally as comfortable working independently and as part of a team

Be able to hit strict deadlines at all times

Technical Qualifications:

Degree or equivalent in video production or animation

Professional qualification in Adobe Creative Cloud, specialising in After Effects, Premiere, Illustrator and Photoshop

Experience at working in a similar role within a newsroom or consumer publisher environment

Excellent knowledge of video players and file formats

Essential skills:

Advanced, proven animation skills

Ability to quickly produce high quality, editorially accurate graphics

Good knowledge of the UK online video industry

Good news judgement

Ability to troubleshoot and solve technical issues

Desirable skills:

Experience with filming on Canon C100/XA205

3D software skills

Interest in emerging video technologies such as VR and 360

Knowledge of legal matters relating to journalism and broadcast/video

Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all.Please send a CV and covering letter (including links to examples of your work) to Alex Rothwell, Head of Video: alex.rothwell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 22 January 2017

Salary: DoE

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.