US Shift Leader - Press Association

US Shift Leader

Location: Howden

The Press Association are currently looking to recruit two Shift Leaders, who understand the betting industry and thrive under pressure to assist in the management and supervision of our evening US racing, betting and results service.

As a Shift Leader, you will assume supervisory responsibility for the live US Horse Racing and Greyhound services during designated shifts and act as incident manager whilst supervising; leading initial stages of the reporting process ensuring all agreed deadlines are achieved.

In addition to the supervisory aspect of the role you will assist the Betting Manager with team shift scheduling, ensuring the business utilises resources without compromising services.

You will provide training and support to new starters and identify work-specific skill development needs across the department, offering relevant support to staff in all cases.

You will also be required on occasions to perform the role of a Betting Specialist – forming and updating live betting markets.

An excellent understanding of the betting industry, betting theory and bookmaking including over-round and percentages is required.

Ability to display experience of previous leadership and supervisory experience is required.

Key responsibilities:

Management, leadership and supervision of staff during designated shifts periods

Ability to make decisions and react in real-time to scenarios that would otherwise impact PA or its customers

Assist in staff introduction and training plans, including the scheduling of cross-training of staff on all systems, and areas of collection and production

Daily management of the operations function including but not limited to: Shift assignment Incident management and escalation Staff performance management and motivation Monitoring staff performance

Pro-actively define and implement new processes & procedures delegating to the US team for execution of continuous business improvement, where you deem necessary

Liaising with third party suppliers and providers – assisting with commercial queries when necessary

Assist with service issues diagnostics, following escalation procedures where necessary.

Ability to form and update live betting markets for US Horse and Greyhound Racing

Ability to perform the duties of Data Operators during busy periods, specifically data processing using bespoke internal applications.

Essential criteria:

Excellent understanding of betting theory and bookmaking including percentages and over-rounds.

Previous industry experience in bookmaking/trading.

Previous experience of leading teams of people.

Strong numeric and analytical skills with a methodical approach to work.

Strong customer focus with excellent communication skills at all levels.

Excellent keyboard skills.

Flexibility

Successful candidates will lead a team of dedicated evening Betting Specialists and Data Operators and be responsible for maintaining the highest of standards.

Shift patterns are subject to the racing schedule but will be any 5 from 7 evenings between 4pm and 5am.

Please send CV and covering letter to:Dave Johnston, Racing Production Manager

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Sunday 12th November 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.