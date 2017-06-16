Trainee US Betting Specialist (25 hrs p/w)

We are currently looking for candidates with a strong knowledge of bookmaking and betting to join our expanding Racing Operations team in Howden.

As a Trainee US Betting Specialist you will be responsible for collecting and distributing live racing data thought the night, primarily live betting and results as well as training towards competently forming and updating live horse racing markets using various internal methods.

Key responsibilities:

Collecting and distributing live US horse racing data.

Forming and updating live betting markets for US horse racing.

To adhere to internal procedures and processes.

Remaining calm and focused under pressure.

To take responsibility for assigned tasks.

To escalate issues and potential issues to Management without hesitation.

Essential criteria:

Good understanding of betting theory and bookmaking.

Excellent understanding of the racing industry.

Strong customer focus.

Strong numeric and analytical skills.

Excellent communicator at all levels.

Digital competence and excellent keyboard skills.

Flexible attitude towards work and working patterns.

Desirable criteria:

Keen interest in US horse racing.

Previous evening work experience.

Previous industry experience.

Previous data processing experience.

Successful candidates will be part of a team of dedicated evening racing specialists and data operators.

Shift patterns are subject to the racing schedule but will be any 5 from 7 evenings between the hours of 5pm and 4am.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Dave Johnston

Racing Production Manager

Email: dave.johnston@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 16th June 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.