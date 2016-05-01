Staff Writer & Editorial Assistant - Press Association

Staff Writer & Editorial Assistant

We’re looking for a staff writer and editorial assistant

I know, it’s starting to get a little tedious now – yet another job advert from Baize Group – but I’m afraid that’s exactly what this is.

You see, the thing is, we’re rapidly expanding and need talented writers to help fill the gaps. We’ve just signed another contract to supply content for a well-respected and engaging website and need some brilliant staff to help us produce daily motoring news and features.

You’ll work as part of our team that publishes the serial award-winning Car Dealer Magazine, Workshop Magazine and SuperUnleaded.com.

We are also proud to power the Press Association’s motoring hub, AOL Cars, Motors.co.uk and are DriveTribe’s official news team, while also providing content for a number of large car dealer groups across the UK.

You’ll be expected to travel the world trying the latest cars and attending motor shows and filing back the best copy. You’ll also be full of great feature ideas of cool things to do with the most exciting cars. And you’ll feel just at home testing a Hyundai i10 against its main rivals, as you would slotting behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador.

You will always want to be first with the news, know instinctively how to take a story on to the next level and will be a stickler for detail, accuracy and perfect prose.

You may be currently working on a news desk of a local newspaper and looking for a change – or you could be working in the motoring media and looking for a new challenge.

Motoring knowledge is preferred, but for the right journalist with the right skills we’re willing to guide them in this field – first and foremost we want excellent writers.

If that sounds like you, get in touch.

We have two roles available:

Staff writer – aimed at those with experience of a motoring publication or newspaper

Editorial assistant – someone fresh out of college or new to the industry with relevant skills and a willingness to learn

The roles are full time and based in our offices in sunny Gosport. We offer 25 days holiday a year, a company bonus scheme, a sabbatical after five years’ service, access to a discounted onsite gym and canteen, and you’ll get to live by the sea.

To apply, answer the questions below in a sparkling covering email and send us your CV to jobs@blackballmedia.co.uk.

We’re giving you £25,000 to spend on a used hot hatch, what would you buy? And why?

We want you to buy a classic Porsche, Ferrari or Lamborghini – what model would it be and why? And we want it to appreciate.

We’re looking for a cool car feature and money is no object. What would you do and why?

The closing date is Sept 1 2017. If you have a digital portfolio we’d love to see it or any pieces of work you’re exceptionally proud of.