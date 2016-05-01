SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) x 3 - Press Association

SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) x 3

Location: Howden

Background:

Are you a developer bored of staring at code all day? Or an Ops engineer who can code and are fed up with doing the same manual tasks? Then read on as one of the UK’s National news agencies is looking for modern-day thinking individuals to join a team who will push the boundaries of Operation and application support.

A day in the life of:

On your arrival at work, you will research new technologies, investigate out of hours issues and catch up with any messages you’ve received

Participate in the team daily stand-up meeting where we discuss our great achievements and what else can be done to make us even more awesome

Take part in a squad meeting, assisting with the project delivery

Brainstorm with fellow Operations and Development specialists to ensure systems and services are ticking over nicely

Analysis/investigation of any application, infrastructure, capacity or code issues that are affecting the environment

Look into what routine daily tasks can be automated

You’re good at:

languages: A sound level of English is a good start but having a good working knowledge of some of the following languages would set you on the right track: Java, Perl, Php, Javascript/Node.JS, C++ or .NET C#

but having a good working knowledge of some of the following languages would set you on the right track: Java, Perl, Php, Javascript/Node.JS, C++ or .NET C#

the ability to write a Ruby recipe or cookbook for Chef is more what we're looking for

Removal of the day to day manual and repetitive tasks; we want to improve our systems/services whilst researching and testing the latest, greatest and coolest new technologies

What makes you stand out:

Scripting ; Bash, PowerShell, Python

MySQL, MSSQL, Percona, Mongo

Linux or Windows

Bamboo, Jenkins, Rundeck

; Bamboo, Jenkins, Rundeck The ability to communicate and work as part of a team

Perks:

25 days holiday a year plus 8 bank holidays, with the option to purchase an extra 5 days

Pension scheme – the Company matches up to 4% of contributions

Sports and social club offering discounts and occasional free food/beer

Eye care vouchers

Interest-free travel loan

A kitchen to enable you to make that much needed morning coffee (or tea)

A remarkable amount of sandwich shops and pubs within walking distance of the office

Please send your CV and covering letter to:

Matthew Levitt

DevOps Manager

Email: matthew.levitt@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 January 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.