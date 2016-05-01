Sports Journalist (maternity cover) - Press Association

Sports Journalist (maternity cover)

Location: Howden

The Press Association is seeking an enthusiastic and driven individual to join the company’s sport editorial team.

The successful candidate will require diverse editorial skills, including the ability to edit, enhance and fact-check copy, generate and tailor content to suit different audiences, including bespoke products, social media and mobile, select and edit images, prioritise incoming stories effectively as well as source, report and edit stories.

You must be fast, reliable, adaptable and hard-working and some knowledge of SEO and content management systems is preferable but not essential.

Opportunities to cover football matches and other major sporting events will be available.

The Press Association has built its reputation on delivering fast, accurate and fair editorial services, so attention to detail, high standards, good communication and an ability to organise a complex workload to meet demanding deadlines are prerequisites.

Candidates should have a recognised journalistic qualification and experience working for a regional or national publication or media organisation is also desirable.

This role – which will include weekend, evening and bank holiday work – will involve carrying out tasks as part of a team and unsupervised for long spells so preference will be given to candidates who demonstrate a commitment to teamwork and a willingness to work flexibly.

If you feel this role is for you, we would like to hear from you.

Applications to: ashley.broadley@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Tuesday 12th September 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.