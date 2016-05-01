Sports Data Operator - Press Association

Sports Data Operator

Location: Howden

We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and ambitious individual to join the Sports Data Services department. Primarily responsible for the input and validation of data content for a wide range of sports into PA’s databases and monitoring of data provided by 3rd party suppliers, you will be responsible for the provision of data to PA’s high-profile clients.

A keen eye for detail and the flexibility & desire to cover live sporting events from around the globe is essential. An entry level position, PA Sport Data is committed to the progression of our workforce as part of a newly implemented staff development programme. If you’re looking for a career, not a job, this position will be an ideal grounding to springboard you to further opportunities within the department.

The role carries essential criteria:

Are you…

fanatical about sport!

ambitious, proactive and enterprising

looking for a challenging new opportunity to develop

Do you possess…

good verbal and written communication skills

solid knowledge across a wide range of sports

the desire to work hard and contribute to the success of your team

Can you…

work flexible shifts providing live coverage of sport from around the world to big brand Digital, Media & Broadcast customers

work in a demanding and deadline driven environment, adhering to defined processes

communicate effectively and confidently to peers, managers and customers

think for yourself

Interested?

If the opportunity to develop in a growing industry working with some of the biggest brands in Digital & Broadcast media is something that excites you, apply now!

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Colin Armitage, Sport Data Content Manager

Email: Colin.armitage@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 March 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.