Sports Data Operator - Press Association

Posted at 14:46h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: Howden

We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and ambitious individual to join the Sports Data Services department. Primarily responsible for the input and validation of data content for a wide range of sports into PA’s databases and monitoring of data provided by 3rd party suppliers, you will be responsible for the provision of data to PA’s high-profile clients.

A keen eye for detail and the flexibility & desire to cover live sporting events from around the globe is essential. An entry level position, PA Sport Data is committed to the progression of our workforce as part of a newly implemented staff development programme. If you’re looking for a career, not a job, this position will be an ideal grounding to springboard you to further opportunities within the department.

The role carries essential criteria:

Are you…

  • fanatical about sport!
  • ambitious, proactive and enterprising
  • looking for a challenging new opportunity to develop

 

Do you possess…

  • good verbal and written communication skills
  • solid knowledge across a wide range of sports
  • the desire to work hard and contribute to the success of your team

 

Can you…

  • work flexible shifts providing live coverage of sport from around the world to big brand Digital, Media & Broadcast customers
  • work in a demanding and deadline driven environment, adhering to defined processes
  • communicate effectively and confidently to peers, managers and customers
  • think for yourself

 

Interested?

If the opportunity to develop in a growing industry working with some of the biggest brands in Digital & Broadcast media is something that excites you, apply now!

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Colin Armitage, Sport Data Content Manager

Email: Colin.armitage@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 March 2017

 The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



