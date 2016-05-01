Sports Data Operator - Press Association

Careers: Sports Data Operator
Location: Howden
We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and ambitious individual to join the Sports Data Services department. Primarily responsible for the input and validation of data content for a wide range of sports into PA’s databases and monitoring of data provided by 3rd party suppliers, you will be responsible for the provision of data to PA’s high-profile clients.
A keen eye for detail and the flexibility & desire to cover live sporting events from around the globe is essential. An entry level position, PA Sport Data is committed to the progression of our workforce as part of a newly implemented staff development programme. If you’re looking for a career, not a job, this position will be an ideal grounding to springboard you to further opportunities within the department.
The role carries essential criteria:
Are you…
- fanatical about sport!
- ambitious, proactive and enterprising
- looking for a challenging new opportunity to develop
Do you possess…
- good verbal and written communication skills
- solid knowledge across a wide range of sports
- the desire to work hard and contribute to the success of your team
Can you…
- work flexible shifts providing live coverage of sport from around the world to big brand Digital, Media & Broadcast customers
- work in a demanding and deadline driven environment, adhering to defined processes
- communicate effectively and confidently to peers, managers and customers
- think for yourself
Interested?
If the opportunity to develop in a growing industry working with some of the biggest brands in Digital & Broadcast media is something that excites you, apply now!
Please send CV and covering letter to:
Colin Armitage, Sport Data Content Manager
Email: Colin.armitage@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 3 March 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.