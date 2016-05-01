Sports Content Producer (part time) - Press Association

Sports Content Producer (part time)

The Entertainment Data department is the market-leading supplier of TV listings, providing services to newspapers, magazines, broadcasters, websites and mobile operators. We maintain the most comprehensive database of TV and radio listings available in the UK with schedules for more than 900 channels.

We are looking for a part-time Sports Content Producer to work in our Content department. The role involves scheduling and writing TV/radio sports content as designated by the Team Leader.

The successful candidate will possess the following skills:

Excellent knowledge of, and interest in, sporting events

Solid grasp of the English language

Keen eye for detail

Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines, working under pressure

Excellent concentration levels

Communicate and work as part of a productive team

Flexibility of skills and adaptability

An interest in TV, arts and events, current affairs and show business is also desirable.

Full operational training will be provided. This part-time role consists of 15 hours a week. We have some flexibility as to whether this is worked as two shifts across Thursday/Friday or three shifts across Monday/Thursday/Friday.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Stephanie Williams, Operations Manager – Pages (Entertainment Data)

Email: stephanie.williams@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 1st September 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.