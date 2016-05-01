Social Media Journalist - Press Association

Social Media Journalist

The Press Association is seeking a dynamic journalist with expertise in finding and verifying newsworthy content via social media.

You will be a confident, self-starting reporter, who is comfortable filing original, fast and accurate multimedia stories both from a desk and out in the field. A strong knowledge of current affairs – and confidence working across a broad range of topics, from politics to showbiz – is essential.

The social media journalist will manage PA’s output on social channels – so experience in engaging and growing mass audiences across various platforms will be key. You will be expected to keep abreast of new developments and features in the field, and train the wider newsroom on their use where appropriate.

The social media journalist will also be required to deputise for the social media editor when necessary, and will be confident representing the PA social team at editorial meetings as well as at outside events. Therefore, it is important that the person carrying out the role carries themselves with a high degree of professionalism, and is enthusiastic about what we do.

Interested? Please send your application to: Steve Jones, Social Media Editor, The Press Association, 292 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1AE.

Email: Stephen.jones@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 27 January 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.