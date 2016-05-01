Shooting Producer/Editor (Preditor)

TNR is the UK’s most exciting content led agency and production company and is at the forefront of creating content that audiences want to watch and share. We’ve been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and are owned by PA, the UK’s news agency, based in London, Victoria.

We have some amazing clients ranging from the UKs biggest PR agencies to the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. We offer video content production and distribution, Photography and Media Training.

We have a great opportunity for an ambitious Creative Shooting Producer / Editor to join us and continue to build on TNR’s success, plus work with our newly launched branded content agency later this year.

Whoever joins us will play a huge part in shaping the growth of the agency. It’s a very exciting opportunity to launch a cutting edge content house, with the financial backing and support of the UK’s leading provider of multi-platform content.

For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com

The Role

Reporting to the Head of Production, the ideal candidate will be a creative shooting producer with excellent editing skills. The ability to take client briefs, and transform them into engaging audience specific content for multiple platforms is essential.

TNR’s varied clients and projects mean you will be required to edit anything from editorial B-Roll to creative, high spec, corporate videos with graphics. From script to screen the successful candidate should be self-motivated and be able to work to tight deadlines and thrive on creativity.

With an excellent knowledge of a range of cameras you will be technically adept at working with different formats, broadcast standards and platform specific formats.

TNR is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied, requiring a flexible person with an outgoing personality.

Key responsibilities:

Conceiving and developing winning creative pitch proposals

Creative thinking and ability to work with creative teams

Understanding of client business issues and requirements

Understanding of editorial guidelines and the ability to shoot and edit great news content, fast

Excellent understanding of story telling techniques

Client and project management from pitch stage through to project delivery

Able to produce, edit and create motion GFX

Maintain pre and post production stages with minimal input from producers/directors

Develop and maintain streamlined post-production processes and facilities

Organise and maintain efficient edit suite back up and archive system

Desired skills and experience

Experienced creative producer (to include self shooting and edit)

Wide range of shooting and editing experience on creative and editorial projects

Technically adept including technical lighting knowledge – excellent knowledge of a range of cameras from C300, FS7, Reds etc.

A flare for editing and experienced in Premier Pro

Motion GFX – After Effects, Cinema 4D, Photoshop and illustrator

Excellent organisational skills and ability to manage multiple edits

Adaptable, with the ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Please apply by email with a CV and show reel link to:

Rhian Harries, Head of Production and Operations

rhian@wearetnr.com

Closing date: 27 May 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.