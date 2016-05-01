Service Delivery and Digital Production Manager - Press Association

Service Delivery and Digital Production Manager

Location: Nottingham

PA Images is the UK’s leading news, sport and entertainment image provider.

We are hiring an experienced Production Manager based in Nottingham to ensure that the business delivers an improving product, application tools, image content and service to all internal and external customers to agreed deadlines.

We are seeking an experienced product and project manager and adept at stakeholder management.

You will have a proven track record in creating and maintaining system administration processes in a matrix organisation. A keen researcher analysing the marketplace for internal business insight and external market trends to identify opportunities to improve service delivery. Support and coach the picture edit and research service and direction of the team to curate relevant and commercially valuable collections for delivery to the website or distribution onward, along with the evaluation and or appraisal of potential image partner material, both digital and analogue

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who wants to shape the next phase of implementing market competing service and products.

The role is based in Nottingham.

Please send your CV and a covering letter outlining your experience and evidence of suitability for the role to Debra Healy, Digital and Commercial Director:

E: debra.healy@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 13th October 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community