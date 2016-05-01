Senior Sales Executive - Press Association

Senior Sales Executive

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

Key Requirements

We are looking for a tenacious and ambitious new business generating Senior Sales Executive to join our Digital team. Passion and enthusiasm for digital content and media is desired, whilst a background in media and formal sales training is essential.

You should be driven, self-motivated and have a positive, proactive attitude to work. Experience in cross selling and account management would be beneficial, as well as the ability to identify and generate new business opportunities.

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Quarterly revenue targets

Call times

Meetings

Opportunities created

Sales

Specific product targets

If you have a good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services and the commercial imperatives for securing and growing business in information hungry market sectors, this is the job for you.

Why would you work for us?

This is an exciting role at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape in a company boasting a rich heritage and an up-to-the-minute outlook. A dynamic sales culture which offers rewards directly related to your contribution to growing our business and the opportunity to progress to more senior positions within the commercial team. Plus all the other benefits you would expect from an established company including 5 weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, interest free travel loans, pension scheme, Cycle2work schemes and a sports and social club.

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, stating your salary and OTE expectations to:

Iain McMaster, Digital Sales Manager

The Press Association, 292 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1AE

iain.mcmaster@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31st January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community