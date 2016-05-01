Senior Sales Executive - Press Association

Senior Sales Executive

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

We are looking for a Senior Sales Executive to join our digital team.

You should be driven, self-motivated and have a positive, proactive attitude to work. Experience in cross selling and account management would be beneficial, as well as the ability to identify and generate new business opportunities.

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Quarterly revenue targets

Call times

Meetings

Opportunities created

Sales

Specific product targets



If you have a good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services and the commercial imperatives for securing and growing business in information hungry market sectors, this is the job for you.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Michael McConaghy – Michael.mcconaghy@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 30th September 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.