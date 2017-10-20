Senior Production Journalist (maternity cover) - Press Association

Careers: Senior Production Journalist (maternity cover)
Location: Howden
The Press Association is looking for a senior sub-editor to work in its page production team as maternity cover.
You will have the chance to work on a wide range of national and regional newspapers at its northern base in Howden, East Yorkshire.
Excellent news judgment and attention to detail are vital, as is a keen interest in current affairs.
Shift patterns are flexible and can involve some evening and weekend work.
A competitive salary awaits the right candidate.
Please send a CV and covering letter, with salary expectations, to Chris Wiltshire, Head of Page Production.
Email: chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com
Closing date: Friday, October 20, 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.