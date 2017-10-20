Senior Production Journalist (maternity cover) - Press Association

Senior Production Journalist (maternity cover)

Location: Howden

The Press Association is looking for a senior sub-editor to work in its page production team as maternity cover.

You will have the chance to work on a wide range of national and regional newspapers at its northern base in Howden, East Yorkshire.

Excellent news judgment and attention to detail are vital, as is a keen interest in current affairs.

Shift patterns are flexible and can involve some evening and weekend work.

A competitive salary awaits the right candidate.

Please send a CV and covering letter, with salary expectations, to Chris Wiltshire, Head of Page Production.

Email: chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday, October 20, 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.