Senior Production Editors - Press Association

Careers: Senior Production Editors

Posted at 12:23h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: Howden, East Yorkshire 

The Press Association is interested in hearing from talented news and business sub-editors with national newspaper experience for senior roles.

Key responsibilities:

  • Production of fast, clean, error-free content
  • Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high
  • Ensuring feedback from customers is acted on quickly
  • Consistently clean subbing
  • Drawing and reshaping news, sport and feature pages and writing eye-catching headlines and captions
  • Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair
  • Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively
  • Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style
  • A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature products
  • Ability to draw detailed pages from scratch
  • Display of excellent judgment in story subbing
  • Display of imaginative headline-writing skills
  • Experience of team leadership

 

Essential:

  • Recognised journalistic qualification
  • Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment
  • Excellent understanding of editing systems
  • Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices
  • Proven management experience

 

This role will involve shift working, including some weekends and evenings.

Interested applicants should send a CV to chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications:  6 April 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



GET IN TOUCH

  • By submitting this form you are agreeing to our privacy policy