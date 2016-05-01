Careers: Senior Production Editors

Senior Production Editors

Location: Howden, East Yorkshire

The Press Association is interested in hearing from talented news and business sub-editors with national newspaper experience for senior roles.

Key responsibilities:

Production of fast, clean, error-free content

Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high

Ensuring feedback from customers is acted on quickly

Consistently clean subbing

Drawing and reshaping news, sport and feature pages and writing eye-catching headlines and captions

Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair

Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively

Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style

A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature products

Ability to draw detailed pages from scratch

Display of excellent judgment in story subbing

Display of imaginative headline-writing skills

Experience of team leadership

Essential:

Recognised journalistic qualification

Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment

Excellent understanding of editing systems

Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices

Proven management experience

This role will involve shift working, including some weekends and evenings.

Interested applicants should send a CV to chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications: 6 April 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.