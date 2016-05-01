Careers: Senior Production Editors
Posted at 12:23h in Careers
Location: Howden, East Yorkshire
The Press Association is interested in hearing from talented news and business sub-editors with national newspaper experience for senior roles.
Key responsibilities:
- Production of fast, clean, error-free content
- Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high
- Ensuring feedback from customers is acted on quickly
- Consistently clean subbing
- Drawing and reshaping news, sport and feature pages and writing eye-catching headlines and captions
- Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair
- Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively
- Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style
- A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature products
- Ability to draw detailed pages from scratch
- Display of excellent judgment in story subbing
- Display of imaginative headline-writing skills
- Experience of team leadership
Essential:
- Recognised journalistic qualification
- Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment
- Excellent understanding of editing systems
- Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices
- Proven management experience
This role will involve shift working, including some weekends and evenings.
Interested applicants should send a CV to chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com
Closing date for applications: 6 April 2017
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.