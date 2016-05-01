Senior Editor/Copywriter and Content Strategist - Press Association

Location: London

We have an exciting opportunity for a content professional to join our growing central London agency.

We’re looking for an experienced, intelligent, talented digital copywriter, who can deliver content marketing and help our stellar list of clients develop their content strategy.

We need a motivated, self-disciplined content professional who can manage editorial projects; consult with clients; think strategically about content; and produce fast, compelling digital copy across all platforms.

You’ll be in a team environment with like-minded creative colleagues, have access to great resources and in-house training, and receive a competitive salary and benefits package.

About the role

You’ll be delivering the full range of our content services. That might mean researching and writing content about personal finance, helping to develop a client’s tone of voice, training a group of product owners in social media best practice, or running an ideas workshop around winter travel.

We’re lucky enough to work with scores of global brands, national charities, and public-sector organisations – and part of your role will also be to help build these relationships as you go. You’ll be managing some of our client accounts, possibly in-house, to make sure our work is well-received, the client’s happy and our business continues to grow and develop.

You’ll have impressive digital copywriting credentials and strong commercial instincts. You’ll have a very good sense of what makes effective digital content across all channels, and deal confidently with clients at meetings and in workshops. You’ll have experience of large site migrations, writing editorial guidelines for large corporations and of working closely with UX and designers in an agile environment.

The right person will combine a strong understanding of digital across a wide range of sectors and content types, with old-school attention to detail and editorial rigour.

In return, we’ll help you hone your skills by offering in-house training and support from the best in the business.

We also offer a group-level management scheme and career development opportunities for the right candidate.

About Sticky Content

Sticky Content, part of the Press Association, has been helping some of the world’s best-loved brands to plan, create and improve their digital content for nearly 20 years.

Our current clients include HSBC, Nationwide, Metro Bank, Just Eat, Jet2, Jones Lang Lasalle, Coca-Cola, and Cancer Research UK.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

shelley.harvey@stickycontent.co.uk

Closing date: 21 January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.