Senior Commercial Manager - Racing & Sports Betting - Press Association

Careers: Senior Commercial Manager – Racing & Sports Betting
Location: Howden
We are looking to recruit a results driven sales professional, with experience of the Racing & Sports Betting industry, to manage key client relationships whilst retaining existing revenues and generating new revenue streams.
Reporting to Head of Commercial, Racing & Sports Betting, the successful candidate will be responsible for the full sales lifecycle of activities for an allocated portfolio of Governing Bodies and Betting industry clients.
The Racing & Sports Betting team are an enthusiastic group of industry professionals, who enjoy working within this vibrant and highly challenging marketplace. The working environment is close knit with a huge amount of teamwork and is rarely dull. The successful applicant should enjoy working alongside the buzz of a busy media agency, as well as attending meetings at client sites in the UK and overseas.
Key Performance Indicators:
- Achievement of new revenue sales targets
- Retention of existing revenues
- Building of key industry relationships
- Maintaining a strong understanding of the Betting industry including´Rights´ dynamics and technical developments
Technical Qualifications:
- Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office particularly PowerPoint and other digital presentation tools.
- Familiar with CRM systems and ability to accurately record all commercial activities within the Group wide CRM platform
Essential skills:
- Good knowledge of the Racing and Sports Betting industry.
- Proven track record in the generation of new revenues to exceed sales targets
- Ability to build relationships with key decision makers
- Excellent communicator with strong presentation skills
- Highly motivated self starter
- Energetic and enjoys the buzz of a busy sales team environment
- Willingness to travel internationally
Desirable skills:
- Understanding of digital technologies prevalent in the Betting and Gaming industries.
Please send CV and covering letter with an indication of salary expectations to:
Andrea Owers, Senior Commercial Manager – Racing & Sports Betting
Closing date: 18th August 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.