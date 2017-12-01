Senior Commercial Manager – Racing & Sports Betting - Press Association

Senior Commercial Manager – Racing & Sports Betting

Location: Howden

The Press Association are looking to recruit a results driven sales professional, with experience of the Racing & Sports Betting industry, to manage key client relationships whilst retaining existing revenues and generating new revenue streams.

Reporting to Head of Commercial, Racing & Sports Betting, the successful candidate will be responsible for the full sales lifecycle of activities for an allocated portfolio of Governing Bodies and Betting industry clients.

The Racing & Sports Betting team are an enthusiastic group of industry professionals, who enjoy working within this vibrant and highly challenging marketplace. The working environment is close knit with a huge amount of teamwork and is rarely dull. The successful applicant should enjoy working alongside the buzz of a busy media agency, as well as attending meetings at client sites in the UK and overseas.

Key Performance Indicators:

Achievement of new revenue sales targets

Retention of existing revenues

Building of key industry relationships

Maintaining a strong understanding of the Betting industry including´Rights´ dynamics and technical developments

Technical Qualifications:

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office particularly PowerPoint and other digital presentation tools.

Familiar with CRM systems and ability to accurately record all commercial activities within the Group wide CRM platform

Essential skills:

Good knowledge of the Racing and Sports Betting industry.

Proven track record in the generation of new revenues to exceed sales targets

Ability to build relationships with key decision makers

Excellent communicator with strong presentation skills

Highly motivated self starter

Energetic and enjoys the buzz of a busy sales team environment

Willingness to travel internationally

Desirable skills:

Understanding of digital technologies prevalent in the Betting and Gaming industries.

Please send CV and covering letter with an indication of salary expectations to:

Andrea Owers, Commercial Director, Racing & Sports Betting

Email: Andrea.owers@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 19 January 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.