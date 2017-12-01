 Senior Commercial Manager – Racing & Sports Betting - Press Association

Careers: Senior Commercial Manager – Racing & Sports Betting

Location: Howden

The Press Association  are looking to recruit a results driven sales professional, with experience of the Racing & Sports Betting industry, to manage key client relationships whilst retaining existing revenues and generating new revenue streams.

Reporting to Head of Commercial, Racing & Sports Betting, the successful candidate will be responsible for the full sales lifecycle of activities for an allocated portfolio of Governing Bodies and Betting industry clients.

The Racing & Sports Betting team are an enthusiastic group of industry professionals, who enjoy working within this vibrant and highly challenging marketplace. The working environment is close knit with a huge amount of teamwork and is rarely dull. The successful applicant should enjoy working alongside the buzz of a busy media agency, as well as attending meetings at client sites in the UK and overseas.

Key Performance Indicators:

  • Achievement of new revenue sales targets
  • Retention of existing revenues
  • Building of key industry relationships
  • Maintaining a strong understanding of the Betting industry including´Rights´ dynamics and technical developments

 

Technical Qualifications:

  • Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office particularly PowerPoint and other digital presentation tools.
  • Familiar with CRM systems and ability to accurately record all commercial activities within the Group wide CRM platform

 

Essential skills:

  • Good knowledge of the Racing and Sports Betting industry.
  • Proven track record in the generation of new revenues to exceed sales targets
  • Ability to build relationships with key decision makers
  • Excellent communicator with strong presentation skills
  • Highly motivated self starter
  • Energetic and enjoys the buzz of a busy sales team environment
  • Willingness to travel internationally

 

Desirable skills:

  • Understanding of digital technologies prevalent in the Betting and Gaming industries.

 

Please send CV and covering letter with an indication of salary expectations to:

Andrea Owers, Commercial Director, Racing & Sports Betting

Email: Andrea.owers@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 19 January 2018

