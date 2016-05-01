Senior Business Development Manager - Press Association

Senior Business Development Manager

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a range of multimedia content solutions including text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and digital publishing businesses. At the heart of the media industry, the PA supplies services to the national and regional newspapers, broadcasters, online and digital publishers, out-of-home sector and a wide range of commercial and non-media organisations.

PA’s Content Division is about to launch a new generation of enriched digital content products aimed at retaining and extending its reach within the media sector while creating opportunities to grow new revenues from brands, corporates and public sector organisations.

We are looking for an exceptional business development professional to plan, lead and execute a growth strategy to identify and maximize the opportunities to develop sales of our innovative products in new markets.

Key Requirements

To be successful in this role you must have:

Strong business record evidenced by business qualification and industry experience

Extensive business development experience in one or more of the following sectors: media, advertising or content related businesses.

A proven track record of new sector and territory development, revenue and profit growth

Demonstrable experience of business strategy development and implementation, preferably in a customer-focused area

Extensive knowledge of commercial models and revenue trends across digital publishing

The role will involve working closely with marketing, editorial, product development, sales and account management

Formal sales training will be beneficial.

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Production and implementation of business strategies for winning new business and revenue in new sectors

Detailed plans delivered to agreed timeline.

Achievement of new business revenue in new sectors against agreed targets.

Executive reports and analytics to demonstrate success

If you have a good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services and the commercial imperatives for securing and growing business in information hungry market sectors, this is the job for you.

Why would you work for us?

This is an exciting role at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape in a company boasting a rich heritage and an up-to-the-minute outlook. A dynamic commercial culture which offers rewards directly related to your contribution to growing our business and the opportunity to progress to more senior positions within the business. Plus all the other benefits you would expect from an established company including 5 weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, interest free travel loans, pension scheme, Cycle2work schemes and a sports and social club.

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, stating your salary and OTE expectations to:

Marc Tucker, Commercial Director

marc.tucker@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31st March 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community