Salesforce Administrator - Press Association

Salesforce Administrator

Location: Nottingham

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

PA Images is the specialist photo management and marketing company of PA Group Ltd., bringing together news, sport and celebrity collections from the Press Association, EMPICS and other leading photography agencies in an aim to service picture buyers with the best and most comprehensive range of editorial photography. Our images appear every day throughout the world’s leading media across all platforms.

Job Purpose:

The UK’s national news agency are looking to employ a Salesforce Administrator, to act as the link between the Sales and Marketing, Finance and Customer Services departments to maximise the use of Salesforce.

You are expected to have a deep understanding of the configuration side of Salesforce with day-to-day tasks that involve general administration and training. Project work will also feature heavily in the role.

Key Responsibilities:

As a Sales Administrator your responsibilities include:

General Administration

Performing all administration functions such as security user management, profiles, roles, permissions, fields, layouts, rules, queues, licenses, capacity, and storage management

Ensuring the correct functioning of Workflows, Validation Rules, Approval Processes, Assignment Rules

Developing reports, dashboards, and processes

Regularly performing database de-duping and clean up procedures

Handling system administration maintenance

Assist with the future integration of digital assets and other platforms into Salesforce

User management and training

Acting as the primary point of contact for day-to-day user requests

Assisting users with report design and management using best practice experience

Training all new users to ensure best practice

Deliver continuous training programmes across the business

Working with users and management to identify and recommend new opportunities to better utilise the platform

Establishing good working relationships and communication channels with relevant departments

With input from key stakeholders ensuring documentation of policies, procedures and work processes is complete and up to date

Data

Management of a global data quality report

Ensuring best practice with the creation and amending of all data within the platform

Technical Qualifications:

ADM201 Certification is desirable but not essential

Essential skills:

The ideal candidate will have prior Salesforce administration experience, with a strong understanding of best practice and functionality

Strong understanding of Salesforce technical requirements, system configuration, and user requirements

Proficient in custom objects, validation rules, workflows, reporting, dashboards, assignment rules, and formula fields

Work proactively, positively and collaboratively with employees and customers at all levels to ensure constructive team working and problem solving

Strong analytical skills are imperative, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret business requirements and translate them into effective solutions

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills as well as the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group of executives, managers and subject matter experts

Must have strong numerical skills, be comfortable preparing/analysing large amounts of data and able to spot trends/anomalies

Must also be able/keen to research to deliver robust recommendations to the business

Excellent Microsoft Excel skills

Desirable skills:

Knowledge and experience of Marketing automation platforms, would be advantageous

Experience of working in a B2B Sales and Marketing environment

Please send your CV and covering letter to:

Email: careers@paimages.co.uk

Closing date: 13 January 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.