Sales Manager (maternity cover) - Press Association

Sales Manager (maternity cover)

Location: Nottingham

The Company

PA Images is the photographic arm of the Press Association which also incorporates PA Sport and Entertainment.

With Over 26 staff photographers based around the UK covering news, sport and entertainment on a daily basis. Our pictures appear in National and Regional Newspapers across the UK as well as on a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and a whole host of online subscribers who make up a large part of our client base. In addition we have great experience working with sensitive and restricted information and images and as such are trusted by organisations such as Buckingham Palace and Downing Street to take and distribute approved images and stories.

Role

PA Images is looking for a Sales Manager to work in the Editorial, Commercial and Corporate Sector to license images on an ad hoc or subscription basis.

The successful candidate will need to proactively promote and highlight PA Images products and services to prospects to maximise new revenue opportunities. This role will carry a personal revenue contribution target for expanding and retaining customer accounts to ensure consistent revenue growth. You will be required to exceed individual targets and team targets. Both telephone and face to face experience required with the ability to negotiate at a senior level and on occasion with legal counsel.

The successful candidate will need to demonstrate:

In an ever changing and competitive landscape it is essential that you possess the ability to mentor, inspire and lead a team, whilst building high levels of trust amongst your peers and your sales team. You will also display high levels of emotional intelligence, empathy, social skill and adaptability.

You will also possess:

A sound level of sales experience on a recognised product or service.

Previous management experience of a team of up to seven, working in a target orientated sales environment.

Extensive sales experience in both internal and external sales.

Effective and experienced sales trainer and coach for internal and external sales.

Good theory and practical knowledge of the sales development process, people and product.

Experience managing and developing customer accounts, through a consultative and proactive sales approach.

Tactical and strategic thinker.

Commitment to establishing a network of contacts within the marketplace, high levels of gravitas.

Strong interpersonal, organizational and communication skills.

Self-motivated, flexible and goal-oriented with strong time management skills.

Highly effective communication skills, both written and verbal, with an ability to present ideas confidently internally to colleagues and solutions externally to customers.

A creative, innovative and resourceful individual with the ability to provide solutions to business challenges.

Analytical with good numeracy skills, proficient at revenue forecasting.

Proficiency in MS Office is essential.

Desirable skills and experience:

Prior experience and use of salesforce.

Educated to degree level or qualified through experience.

This is a maternity cover position working 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday.

To apply send your CV with salary expectations and contact details to:

Gemma Dewhurst

Head of Business Operations

Email: careers@PAimages.com

Closing date: 10 March 2017

The Company encourages applications form all sectors of the community.