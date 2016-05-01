Sales Executive - Press Association

Sales Executive

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

We are looking for a tenacious and ambitious new business generating Sales Executive to join our vibrant digital team. Passion and enthusiasm for digital content and media is desired, whilst a background in media and formal sales training would be beneficial.

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Quarterly revenue targets

Call times

Meetings

Opportunities created

Sales

Specific product targets

If you have a good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services and the commercial imperatives for securing and growing business in information hungry market sectors, this is the job for you.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Michael McConaghy – Michael.mcconaghy@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 30th September 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.