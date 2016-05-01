 Sales Executive, PA Business - Press Association

Careers: Sales Executive, PA Business

Location: London

Press Association (PA) is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services. Established in 1868, PA remains the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, serving a broad range of customers including major media and digital brands around the world, businesses and public sector organisations.

 PA are looking for a talented Sales Executive who will be responsible for proactively sourcing, developing and closing new business opportunities across the UK market. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling a range of media monitoring products to PR departments and communications professionals across a range of businesses and market sectors. The Sales Executive will have experience of the full sales lifecycle and will have a proven track record in exceeding targets.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Generate and source new leads, revenue retention and new business sales across a suite of content services
  • Take ownership of every aspect of the sales lifecycle to consistently exceed targets
  • Work collaboratively with all departments in line with company objectives (e.g editorial, sales, technical and legal)
  • Actively carry out research to scope target industries/clients
  • Demonstrate excellent knowledge across the PA’s media monitoring products and find the best fit for clients using a consultative sell
  • Provide feedback to managers and wider business on product fit and recommendations

 

Requirements:

  • Proven track record in client relationship management and B2B new Business sales
  • Demonstrate a consultative sell, uncovering the client’s issues early in the sales process
  • Previous experience in the media industry
  • Good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services
  • Experience in working in a multi-product environment and the ability to cross sell
  • Strong experience in meetings, presentations and pitches by phone, Skype and face to face.

 

Technical Qualifications:

  • An understanding of CMS systems and APIs
  • Experience in using Salesforce and the Microsoft office suite (Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

 

Applications should be sent to Jennifer Otu, Sales Manager

Email: jennifer.otu@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 January 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



