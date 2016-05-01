Sales Executive, PA Business - Press Association

Sales Executive, PA Business

Location: London

Press Association (PA) is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services. Established in 1868, PA remains the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, serving a broad range of customers including major media and digital brands around the world, businesses and public sector organisations.

PA are looking for a talented Sales Executive who will be responsible for proactively sourcing, developing and closing new business opportunities across the UK market. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling a range of media monitoring products to PR departments and communications professionals across a range of businesses and market sectors. The Sales Executive will have experience of the full sales lifecycle and will have a proven track record in exceeding targets.

Key Responsibilities:

Generate and source new leads, revenue retention and new business sales across a suite of content services

Take ownership of every aspect of the sales lifecycle to consistently exceed targets

Work collaboratively with all departments in line with company objectives (e.g editorial, sales, technical and legal)

Actively carry out research to scope target industries/clients

Demonstrate excellent knowledge across the PA’s media monitoring products and find the best fit for clients using a consultative sell

Provide feedback to managers and wider business on product fit and recommendations

Requirements:

Proven track record in client relationship management and B2B new Business sales

Demonstrate a consultative sell, uncovering the client’s issues early in the sales process

Previous experience in the media industry

Good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services

Experience in working in a multi-product environment and the ability to cross sell

Strong experience in meetings, presentations and pitches by phone, Skype and face to face.

Technical Qualifications:

An understanding of CMS systems and APIs

Experience in using Salesforce and the Microsoft office suite (Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Applications should be sent to Jennifer Otu, Sales Manager

Email: jennifer.otu@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 January 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.