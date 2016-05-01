Sales Administrator - Press Association

Sales Administrator

Location: Nottingham

PA Images is the photographic arm of the Press Association which also incorporates PA Sport and Entertainment.

With Over 26 staff photographers based around the UK covering news, sport and entertainment on a daily basis. Our pictures appear in National and Regional Newspapers across the UK as well as on a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and a whole host of online subscribers who make up a large part of our client base. In addition we have great experience working with sensitive and restricted information and images and as such are trusted by organisations such as Buckingham Palace and Downing Street to take and distribute approved images and stories.

Role

We currently have a vacancy for a Sales Administrator. Reporting to the Head of Business Operations, the successful applicant will provide administrative support to the Sales and Marketing team, who manage the marketing and promotion of PA Images.

The Sales Administrator will play an important part within our team ensuring that information, documents and materials are processed correctly and efficiently, offering a fantastic opportunity to make an impact within the Company and its achievement of revenue objectives.

Main responsibilities and accountabilities:

Administration duties that include creation and assignment of incoming leads to Sales personnel, producing weekly revenue reports for the Head of Business Operations, maintain accurate records of contracts that include a renewal schedule and support to Sales Management to effectively manage and drive inbound and outbound activities against KPI’s.

Accounting responsibilities that include setting up new customer billing accounts, raising invoices on behalf of the Sales team, distributing remittances, creating and issuing sales reports to contributing photographers each month, supporting credit control activities, liaising with the Accounts Department and the relevant Sales staff to resolve queries in a timely manner and managing the receipt and payment of purchase invoices.

To offer facilities management support that includes overseeing supplier deliveries and outgoing post, reporting issues to the leasing agent as and when required, hiring contractors to undertake work on-site, liaising with the company’s Health and Safety consultant.

You will need to demonstrate:

A highly organised and methodical approach, with effective time management skills to both plan work and respond to unforeseen requirements, whilst maintaining an excellent standard of work.

You will also possess the following skills and experience:

Experience in adminstration with good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Self-motivated, flexible and task orientated with an ability to work in a fast paced environment whilst maintaining an eye for detail and meeting deadlines.

Good numeracy skills, with an acute attention to detail to ensure that all work is comprehensive and accurate at all times.

Proficient in MS Office is essential.

Desirable skills and experience:

Experience of working in a commercially driven and competitive B2B sales and marketing environment would be preferable.

Knowledge of Salesforce or similar CRM.

A qualification in Business Admin Level 2 or equivalent.

This is a permanent position working 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday. If you are successful, you could look forward to ongoing training opportunities and a range of benefits that include a competitive salary, incentives and pension scheme.

To apply send your CV with salary expectations and contact details to:

Gemma Dewhurst

Head of Business Operations

Email: careers@PAimages.com

Closing date: 18 August 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.