Sales & Account Manager, Digital - Press Association

Press Association (PA) is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services. Established in 1868, PA remains the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, serving a broad range of customers including major media and digital brands around the world, businesses and public sector organisations.

In addition to our newswire, PA’s products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production. The news agency is part of the PA Group of specialist media companies.

PA are looking for two talented Sales & Account Managers who will be responsible for proactively sourcing, developing and closing new business opportunities across the UK market. The successful candidates will be responsible for selling a range of PA products to media clients as well as in to new target verticals. The Sales & Account Manager will have experience of the full sales lifecycle and will have a proven track record in exceeding targets.

Key Responsibilities include:

Generate and source new leads and drive new business sales across a suite of content services

Take ownership of every aspect of the sales lifecycle to consistently exceed targets

Work collaboratively with all departments in line with company objectives (e.g editorial, sales, technical and legal)

Actively carry out research to scope target industries/clients

Demonstrate an excellent knowledge across the PA’s range of products and find the best fit for clients using a consultative sell

Provide feedback to managers and wider business on product fit and recommendations

The successful candidates must have:

B2B sales experience in the media industry (Digital media preferred)

Demonstrate a consultative sell, uncovering the client’s issues early in the sales process

Good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services

Experience in working in a multi-product environment and the ability to cross sell

Strong experience in meetings, presentations and pitches by phone, Skype and face to face.

Proven track record of consistently exceeding targets

An understanding of CMS systems and APIs

Experience in using Salesforce and the Microsoft office suite (Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, stating your salary and OTE expectations to: Sean Pusey, Sales and Account Manager

Email: Sean.pusey@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Monday 22 January 2018

