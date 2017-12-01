Regional Reporter - Press Association

Regional Reporter

Location: Home

The Press Association is looking for a regional reporter to cover Yorkshire and the north east.

The successful applicant will cover a wide range of stories in a multi-platform way, producing accurate, fast and clear copy.

You will generate your own stories through FOI, digital and other sources as well as gathering video and stills and you will fully utilise social media to gather news and illustrate and promote content.

Candidates must have experience of reporting at daily/agency level and a desire to cover the biggest stories on one of the busiest patches in the country.

This role will suit a self-starter who can operate under pressure.

Interest and experience in video gathering is desirable.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Teilo Colley.

Teilo.colley@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 19th February 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.