Receptionist - Press Association

Receptionist

Location: London

The Press Association is seeking a Receptionist for our busy offices in Vauxhall Bridge Road, London.

You will be the first impression of our London headquarters and will be expected to demonstrate the core values of the Press Association at all times.

Delivering a professional and courteous reception function with a commitment to customer service, attention to detail, achieving high standards for both the visual image and management of the front of house areas and their facilities

Shift pattern: Monday to Friday 1pm – 7pm

Key responsibilities:

To provide a positive, professional first impression for all building users

Deal with all queries, telephone and otherwise in a courteous manner and action requests accordingly

Screening calls and forwarding where appropriate

Administration of the booking system for conference rooms, flats, work areas and hospitality services following current guidelines

Assist with the management and delivery of access control solutions

Maintain security and safety standards as required, ensuring that visitors are escorted and contractors do not have access to areas without the appropriate authorisation or supervision

Support the FM team throughout the organisation of events and other activities in and around front of house areas

Ensure the accurate delivery of processes and procedures

Participation in incident management escalation

Maintain a safe working environment within the front of house areas

Ensure compliance with the Permit to Work system

Effective Work Order management

Maintain an effective working relationship with all Front of House team

Ensuring that the reception area is well maintained at all times

Essential criteria:

Previous working experience of providing reception services in a commercial building environment

Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate with people on all levels

Ability to deliver high quality service as part of a team

Ability to operate basic office equipment such as computers, printers, telephone systems

Ability to prioritise work efficiently under pressure

Working experience with Microsoft Office suite

Desirable criteria:

First aid at work

Experience working in a high volume site

Building security experience preferable

There is a standard of dress code required for this role.

If you are interested, please send CV and covering letter to:

Debbie.Williams@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.