Receptionist - Press Association

Careers: Receptionist
Location: London
The Press Association is seeking a Receptionist for our busy offices in Vauxhall Bridge Road, London.
You will be the first impression of our London headquarters and will be expected to demonstrate the core values of the Press Association at all times.
Delivering a professional and courteous reception function with a commitment to customer service, attention to detail, achieving high standards for both the visual image and management of the front of house areas and their facilities
Shift pattern: Monday to Friday 1pm – 7pm
Key responsibilities:
- To provide a positive, professional first impression for all building users
- Deal with all queries, telephone and otherwise in a courteous manner and action requests accordingly
- Screening calls and forwarding where appropriate
- Administration of the booking system for conference rooms, flats, work areas and hospitality services following current guidelines
- Assist with the management and delivery of access control solutions
- Maintain security and safety standards as required, ensuring that visitors are escorted and contractors do not have access to areas without the appropriate authorisation or supervision
- Support the FM team throughout the organisation of events and other activities in and around front of house areas
- Ensure the accurate delivery of processes and procedures
- Participation in incident management escalation
- Maintain a safe working environment within the front of house areas
- Ensure compliance with the Permit to Work system
- Effective Work Order management
- Maintain an effective working relationship with all Front of House team
- Ensuring that the reception area is well maintained at all times
Essential criteria:
- Previous working experience of providing reception services in a commercial building environment
- Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate with people on all levels
- Ability to deliver high quality service as part of a team
- Ability to operate basic office equipment such as computers, printers, telephone systems
- Ability to prioritise work efficiently under pressure
- Working experience with Microsoft Office suite
Desirable criteria:
- First aid at work
- Experience working in a high volume site
- Building security experience preferable
There is a standard of dress code required for this role.
If you are interested, please send CV and covering letter to:
Debbie.Williams@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 31 January 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.