Real Life Features Writer - Press Association

Real Life Features Writer

Location: London

We are looking for a new Writer to join our Real Life Features team at PA.

This is a great opportunity to join the UK’s largest and most respected agency, where our department is constantly finding new ways to create brilliant real-life stories for digital, print, video and broadcast.

Based in the heart of London, you will work closely with the news and video teams in our buzzing, agenda-setting newsroom.

On PA Real Life, we serve the nationals and international markets so if you’ve got what it takes, this is a fantastic place to further your career.

We’re looking for an amazing real-life story finder – a self-starter who can unearth a stream of exclusives and persuade ordinary people with extraordinary stories to speak only to them.

The person we take on will probably be the best exclusive story finder on another agency, newspaper, weekly real-life magazine or website.

You’ll know how to find people who’ve been affected by crime or betrayal, or have shocking health or quirky stories to tell. Facebook, Twitter and forums will be just some of your sources.

Our new Real Life Features Writer will find and chase stories, persuade people to talk solely to PA, pitch to national publications and broadcasters, then interview and write articles for individual publications and websites.

This is a position for an experienced journalist who can prove they are brimming with story ideas and able to generate their own outstanding real-life stories in a competitive market. You must be driven to secure exclusives, be a talented writer and able to meet tight deadlines.

Previous experience as a news reporter or real life features writer is an essential requirement of the role – and you will have an extensive cuttings folder to show for this.

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to Fran Bowden, Editor, Real Life Features.

Email: fran.bowden@pressasssociation.com

Closing date: Wednesday 1 February, 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.