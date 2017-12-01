Real Life Features Writer/Story Finder - PA

Real Life Features Writer/Story Finder

Location: London

We are looking for an amazing story-finder, who is brimming with original ideas and has a proven track-record in landing exclusive stories spectacular enough to sell to the national media, to join PA Real Life as a Feature Writer/Story Finder.

We need an ambitious journalist, who knows exactly how to source a brilliant real-life story, that will drive traffic online and sparkle in a newspaper, magazine or on TV.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join the Real Life Features team at Press Association, the UK’s largest and most respected news agency.

At PA Real Life, we never stand still and the successful applicant – who will be expected to have an NCTJ or equivalent qualification – will need the confidence and drive to land the very best, legally-sound real life exclusives, persuading people to tell their extraordinary stories to you.

As a Feature Writer/Story Finder for PA Real Life, you will be expected to bring in at least three exclusive online stories each week, some of which will need accompanying video. You will also generate a stream of outstanding exclusive stories for national print publications and TV.

You will need to know exactly how to use everything from conventional contacts to social media to land bestselling stories, ranging from love rats, to families affected by crime, betrayal, or extreme health conditions.

We are looking for an experienced and talented journalist, with a sound knowledge of media law, who can find and chase stories, persuade people to talk solely to PA, pitch to the national media, then interview and write articles for individual publications and websites to tight deadlines.

You will already be working at a smaller news agency, local newspaper, magazine or hold an equivalent role in the media, as this is not job for a novice.

We are looking for someone who will thrive in this fast-paced environment, where every day is exciting!

To apply, please email the following to Fran Bowden, Editor, Real Life Features: Your CV, a covering letter, three examples of exclusive published real-life features that were sourced and written by you.

Email: fran.bowden@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: Sunday 1 April, 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.