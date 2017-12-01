Racing Production Journalist (Grade 1) - PA

Racing Production Journalist (Grade 1)

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for a horse racing enthusiast to join the Racing Editorial Production team in Howden.

The position requires the successful candidate to produce previews and tipping verdicts for racing all over the world (most notably the UK, Ireland and the USA) and be able to meet tight deadlines while producing accurate copy.

In addition, you will be expected to work as part of a team and help with betting forecasts in busier periods.

You must possess an extensive knowledge of racing and betting, preferably on an international scale, while knowledge of greyhounds is desirable but not essential.

Excellent writing skills and attention to detail are essential requirements of the role and a qualification to degree level or equivalent is desirable.

Please send your CV and covering letter to: Leigh Glossop, Racing Editorial Production Manager

Email: leigh.glossop@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 12 March 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.