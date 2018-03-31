* Racing Operations Shift Leader (USA) - PA

Careers: Racing Operations Shift Leader (USA)

Posted at 12:46h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

PA Racing Operations is currently looking to recruit a Shift Leader to assist in the management and supervision of our American racing service.

The successful candidate will help lead a team of dedicated Betting Specialists and will be responsible for ensuring the content provided for our clients is of the highest standards, the roles and responsibilities will include:

  • Management, leadership and supervision of staff during designated shifts periods.
  • Assist in staff introduction and training plans.
  • Assist in shift assignment, ensuring adequate staff levels are maintained in all areas, at peak times.
  • Define and implement new processes, procedures and exact strategies for continuous business improvement as directed by management.
  • Liaise with clients and assist in communicating to key account stakeholders.
  • Perform the duties of Betting Specialists during busy periods, specifically data processing using bespoke internal applications.
  • Assist with service issues diagnostics, following escalation procedures where necessary.
  • Escalation of live issues in line with departmental procedures

 

 We are looking for candidates who can demonstrate proven expertise in the following key areas at interview:

  • Previous experience within betting industry.
  • Understanding of betting theory.
  • Previous experience of leading and managing staff.
  • High levels of organisation.
  • Strong numeric and analytical skills with a methodical approach to work.
  • Strong customer focus with understanding of downstream customer impact.
  • Ability to make decisions and react in real-time to scenarios that would otherwise impact PA or its customers.
  • Excellent communication skills at all levels.
  • Pro-active behaviour and self-management, influencing positive and encouraging behaviour.

 

Shift patterns are subject to racing schedule and will range from 4pm to 5am.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 March 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



