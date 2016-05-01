Racing Operations Manager

Location: Howden

We have an exciting new opportunity for a dynamic, self-starting and proven leader to join our Howden-based management team.

Heading the PA Group’s large team of Racing Data professionals, you will enjoy responsibility tracking operational and budgetary performance, managing change and identifying new initiatives to drive continual improvement within a high performing and high profile business vertical that produces a market leading service direct to the betting industry.

Working closely with senior Data management to define strategic objectives and directing staff to execute your vision, you will assist our dedicated Racing Commercial team in developing business relationships and be the primary operational contact for key accounts.

The Person

You are passionate about Sport whether Racing specific or in general and looking to take on a challenge. You should be at ease working in a modern and deadline driven environment where both personal and staff development are key.

An effective communicator you are instantly credible with stakeholders. You will possess the necessary skills to proactively plan and organise teams of people.

Previous similar sector experience is desirable but not a prerequisite however prior leadership experience is essential and should be readily demonstrable.

Interested?

If the opportunity to work in a newly identified role as part of a growing business area in an exciting industry is something that appeals to you, apply now!

Apply to Richard Duncan, Head of Sport & Racing Data.

richard.duncan@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 16 June 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.