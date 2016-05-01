Racing Data Operator (Casual) - Press Association

Racing Data Operator (Casual)

Our expanding Operation in Howden is looking to recruit, flexible and enthusiastic individuals to join the busy Racing Operations team who provide racing coverage 20+ hours a day, 7 days per week.

As a Casual Racing Data Operative, you will be trained to collect and distribute live racing data, primarily live betting and results for both domestic and internatinal horse and greyhouond racing.

Successful candidates will possess and be able to demonstrate:

Strong numeric and analytical skills

Excellent verbal communication skills

Digital competence

Flexible attitude towards work and working patterns which will include overnight work

The following would also be beneficial but are not essential:

Data processing experience

An understanding of the racing and betting industry

Keen interest in horse racing

Previous industry experience, betting office or trading

We operatare 7 days per week. Shifts range from 7am until 4am (21 hrs per day)

Typical shifts range between 4 and 8 hours within that model.

Please send CV and covering letter, stating availablity to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Ongoing

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.